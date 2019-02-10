Share:

Dortmund were held to a 3-3 draw by Hoffenheim after squandering a three-goal lead to share the spoils in the 21st round in Bundesliga on Saturday.

The "BVB" were in complete control of the proceedings after having established a three-goal lead within 67 minutes but Hoffenheim bounced back and scored three goals within 12 minutes to flabbergast the Bundesliga leaders.

Dortmund thought they had opened the scoring through Jadon Sancho with 11 minutes played but the midfielder's goal was ruled offside.

It was nonetheless Jadon Sancho who grabbed the deserved opener for the dominant hosts after slotting home from sharp angle in the 32nd minute.

Lucien Favre's men had everything under control against uninspired Hoffenheim and doubled the lead in the 43rd minute when Mario Goetze benefitted on a parried shot on target to tap home from very close range.

After the restart, Hoffenheim came out highly motivated but it were still the hosts who continued scoring as Raphael Guerreiro made the most of Goetze's assist to triple the lead in the 67th minute.

Hoffenheim remained unimpressed and pressed forward meanwhile Dortmund missed the chance to seal the deal as Sancho rattled only the left post in the 75th minute.

Just seconds later Hoffenheim reduced the arrears after Pavel Kaderabek's delivery into the box found Ishak Belfodil, who poked home to make it 3-1 on the scoreboards.

Julian Nagelmann's men gained momentum and pressed for another goal. Their efforts were rewarded eight minutes later as Pavel Kaderabek headed home Dennis Geiger's cross into the box.

Hoffenheim continued frenetically and their efforts paid off as Ishak Belfodil wrapped up his brace after nodding home the 3-3 from inside the box to upset Dortmund.

With the result, Dortmund drop points but stay atop the standings meanwhile Hoffenheim slipped to the 9th spot.

Elsewhere, runner up Borussia Monchengladbach suffered a setback as Hertha Berlin snatched a 3-0 away victory on the goals from Salomon Kalou, Ondrej Duda and Davie Selke.

Ten-men Nuremberg lost the bottom clash 2-0 to Hannover as Nicolai Mueller was on target twice.

Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt played out a goalless stalemate and Luca Waldschmidt's late equalizer secured Freiburg a 3-3 draw with Wolfsburg.