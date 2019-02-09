Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Illiteracy is the main reason behind the lack of knowledge about breast cancer disease diagnosis among women, said All Women and Children Right Organisation general secretary Ms Naseem Khan Seemi.

Speaking in an awareness seminar held at Gojra on Saturday, she disclosed that a recent survey had revealed that at least 40,000 women died every year in Pakistan due to breast cancer while every ninth woman had danger of this disease due to negligence in timely detection.

She urged the women to regularly visit their doctors to get an easy and feasible medical examination for the detection of breast cancer disease.

SALE OF DAILY USE

ITEMS INSPECTED

Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Rao Tasleem Akhtar paid a surprise visit to local markets and checked the prices of goods at various shops here. He talked to the shoppers in the market and gathered information about the market prices and quality of various vegetables and fruits.

During the checking, he issued orders that the official price list released by the market committee should be displayed prominently at the shops and handcarts.

Talking to the media on this occasion, he told that the government is serious about keeping market prices under control and under no circumstances; shopkeepers will be allowed to charge more than the set prices.

"Operation against high profit-making will continue. All vegetables, fruits, meat and other items will be made available to the public on official prices and no one will be spared in this regard.

Action will be taken against those who will not display the official price list at their shops," he stated. AC Kamalia directed the magistrate price control committees to go to the field and check at least five shops daily for price list non-compliance.

Man held for killing

wife, daughter

A man killed his wife and a minor daughter and buried their bodies in his house in Chak 749/GB.

Zameer Abbas told Arrouti police that his sister Razia was staying at his home along with her three-year-old daughter after a dispute with her husband Ramazan. He added that Ramazan came and reconciled with his wife Razia and took her to his home. After some days, he went there but her house was locked. He contacted accused Ramazan in Kamalia Sugar Mills where he was an employee and he confessed that that he had strangled Razia and her daughter Asma after a quarrel 10 days ago and had buried both in the house. They dug and recovered bodies but the accused fled.

DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar told the media that the accused was arrested after six hours hectic efforts from a nearby village. During initial investigation, accused Ramazan confessed that he strangled both with the help of his sister-in-law Kausar and her husband Mazhar and another man Pannu. The DPO added that police were also conducting raids to arrest his three accomplices.