Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde in Dubai on Sunday (today) for talks on issues which have held up bailout negotiations, a minister said on Saturday, reported euronews.com.

Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain told Reuters that Imran Khan will meet Lagarde on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai. “This will give us a chance to understand the IMF views and we will be able to give our version to (Lagarde),” said Fawad, who will accompany the PM to Dubai along with Finance Minister Asad Umar.

Fawad said Pakistan wants any agreed bailout package, which would be the country’s second IMF bailout since 2013, to be the nation’s last such economic rescue by the IMF.

Officials had expected talks to conclude in November but they have been delayed as Islamabad harbours concerns that the programme could derail the economy and Imran Khan’s plans for his term in office.

“The problem is not the (IMF) deal, the problem is the condition attached to the deal,” Fawad said. “We don‘t want conditions that hurt Pakistan‘s growth prospects. We want a fair deal that can actually help Pakistan in the short term, without affecting our long-term economic goals.”