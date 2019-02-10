Share:

Minister says law to take its course

Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that any member of the ruling party arrested on the charges of corruption would have to prove his innocence. Talking to the newsmen at a sports event of a private school at Sports Complex Samanabad on Saturday, he said that all requirements of justice and rule of law would be fulfilled. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that opposition hue and cry against ongoing accountability process was baseless as it was across the board. He said that sports activities at all the government schools have been revived on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab. He said that sports activities were important for improving mental health of children. He stressed the need of teaching children about morality, respect of parents, teachers and elders. He said that special attention should be paid on education of girls. He said that set targets could not be achieved without active participation of women in all fields. He said the government has chalked out a comprehensive plan for providing soft loan to unemployed skilled youth. He said that women were also included in this program. He said PTI government would take every step to empower women so that they could play active role in the development of the country.–Staff Reporter

FIA arrests TV host over ‘obnoxious’ tweets

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested Din News TV host Rizwanur Rehman Razi aka Razi Dada on charges of ‘defamatory and obnoxious’ tweets against state institutions. FIA also released a handcuffed picture of Rizwan Razi. He was booked under U/S 11 & 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 Act (PECA) and 123-A 500 Pakistan Penal Code. “Consequent upon Enquiry No 560/2018 dated 06.06.2018 regarding uploading of defamatory and obnoxious posts through social media accounts of Twitter against the judiciary, government institutions and intelligence agencies of the country,” reads the FIR. It adds: “During the course of inquiry, the initial analysis of the questioned images and upon tracing of the alleged defamatory posts, it revealed that the said social media posts were made through an account of Twitter namely @RaziDada…associated with Mr Rizwan ur Rehman Razi of Din News. The FIR stated that Rizwan Razi was “summoned” to join the inquiry and FIA have recorded his statement who even confessed that he uploaded the alleged posts against the judiciary and other departments through his Twitter account which is in his use since 2011 and “he is very embarrassed for the alleged posts and apologised”, according to FIA.–FAIZAN ALI WARRAICH

Special squads to check illegal construction

Separate teams of building control squad have been appointed with four directorates of Town Planning Wing to ensure the implementation of by-laws and check illegal construction in LDA controlled area. Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sources said this on Saturday that teams consisting of surveyors would inspect under construction building in their respective areas and would prepare report whether construction was being carried out as per rules or not, and inform about it to the relevant deputy director town planning, sources added. Each squad would work under the supervision of a deputy director and these teams would gather daily at 9:00 am and conduct survey of different areas.–APP

Man killed outside sessions court

A man was gunned down outside the sessions court in Lahore. Bilal, a resident of Mughalpura, had come to the sessions court for appearing in a case of kidnapping. As he reached the unidentified gunmen unleashed the attack, killing him on the spot. Police reached the scene and shifted the body to a hospital. After medico-legal formalities, the family was handed over the body. Police have registered a case and started investigation.–Online