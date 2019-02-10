Share:

HAFIZABAD - Central Naib Ameer JI Pakistan Asadullah Bhutto has called upon the masses to rally round Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to ensure corruption free society, eliminate hunger, poverty and exploitation in all spheres.

Addressing a gathering here which were also addressed by Provincial Amir of Blochistan Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, Northern Punjab Amir Dr. Tariq Saleem, Punjab Naib Amir Bilal Qudrat Butt and District Amir Professor Muhammad Ayub Tahir, he termed the ongoing accountability campaign launched by the present regime as dubious and called upon accountability of all corrupts across the board and without any discrimination. He said that JI always strived to purge the society of corrupt and dishonest mafia.

SPATE OF ROBBERIES

Unidentified criminals deprived a villager of his car from near Chiniot road. According to police source, Mazhar Hussain son of Sultan Ahmad of Kassesay village had parked his car No. LZM-04471 on Chiniot road near Tibba Shah Behlol and went to the nearby bazaar and when he returned, the criminals have lifted away the vehicle. The police have registered a case but remained clueless.

Meanwhile, unidentified burglars broken into the shop of Waqas Rasheed son of Abdul Rasheed Janjua and decamped away with sugar, ghee and other articles and cash worth thousands of rupees. The police have registered a case against the accused but remained clueless.

SUSPECTS NABBED

Kaleke police raided a den and have arrested Ihsanullah son of Akbar Ali and recovered 200 grams charas from his possession. The police have also raided Lakhia village and arrested Ashraf son of Gulzar and recovered 27 litres liquor from his possession and registered a case under the Excise Act. The police have registered a case against him accordingly.

The same police have also raided Jalalaana village and arrested Riasat Ali son of Dost Muhammad on the charge of keeping unlicensed firearms. A case under section Arms Act accordingly.