KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Saturday demanded that the government lift ban on student unions in the larger interest of the country.

In a statement issued yesterday, the JI Karachi Chief said that imposition of ban on students' unions was an attempt to restrict sensible leadership for the country, as the glorious leadership was being generated in the past from students' unions leadership.

He further said that the dictator had imposed ban on students' unions 35-year back and the governments of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) did not take any action in order to lift the ban from students' unions.

Hafiz Naeem further demanded of the federal government of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) to play its due role in lifting the ban from students' unions.

"In the past, the students' unions played a significant role in providing dynamic leadership for the country but unfortunately, the students' unions are still non-active in the reign of democratic government", he added.

He was of the view that most of the MNAs and senators in the Parliament came through students’ unions and are serving the masses. Hafiz Naeem further said that the issue of ban has already been raised in Senate and former Chairman Senate was also in favour of lifting ban from students unions.