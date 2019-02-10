Share:

PESHAWAR - A meeting of the central general council of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Sami will be held at Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak on Sunday (today).

The acting chief of the JUI-S, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq will preside over the meeting.

The proceedings of the meeting will commence at 10am.

Besides holding elections for a new chief for the party, progress made so far in the arrest of the killers of Maulana Samiul-Haq, and national and regional political situation will also be discussed at the gathering.