Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Kashmir Council European Union Chairman Ali Raza Syed Saturday asked the Indian government to handover the remains of martyred Kashmiri freedom fighters Afzal Guru and Maqbool Butt to their families for their proper burial in Kashmir.

The Kashmir-born head of the KC EU Ali Raza Syed, currently on a visit to Pakistan and AJK, expressed these views while talking to newsmen here on the eve of the martyrdom anniversaries of both of the prominent Kashmiri freedom movement leaders falling on February 9 (Saturday) and on February 11 (Monday) respectively.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observe the martyrdom anniversaries of noted Kashmiri figure Afzal Guru on 9th of February every year.

He was hanged and buried at New Delhi’s Tihar prison by Indian authorities on Feb 9, 2013. The prominent Kashmiri liberation leader, Maqbool Butt, was also hanged and buried in Tihar Jail on 11th February in 1984 for his leading role in the Kashmir’s liberation struggle.

Ali Raza Syed asked Indian government to handover the remains of Afzal Guru and Maqbool But to their families in Kashmir for a proper funeral and decent burial.

Paying rich tributes to Guru and Butt, he said, the two great martyrs are lights for struggle of the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

He said, Indian acted inhumanely by holding bodies of the martyrs at jail premises for a long time. No human being and no one of the civilised societies in the world accept such ruthless behaviour as India is doing with the Kashmiris.

Ali Raza Syed also warned that by killing people and committing crimes against the humanity in the occupied Kashmir, the India cannot stop the peaceful movement of the Kashmiris.

The people of Kashmir are struggling for the rights of self-determination accepted under UN Security Council’s resolutions and as per a promise committed by the Indian Authorities.

He also denounced Indian atrocities against the people of Kashmir including extra judicial killings and detention of a number of leaders in the held valley.

Syed appealed for ban on the dangerous weapon of pellet guns which are being used against the armless and peaceful protestors in the occupied valley.

He demanded the world community to stop Indian atrocities against the innocent and peaceful people in occupied Kashmir.