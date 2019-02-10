Share:

SIALKOT - The special searching teams of Sialkot Municipal Corporation, Saturday, culled as many as twenty stray dogs during a crackdown in various parts of Sialkot City.

Yesterday, a pack of some stray dogs had bit the people and injured as many as 23 people (including small children and women) by biting them in different areas of Sialkot City.

The victims were admitted at different government and private hospitals and clinics as well.

Officials of Sialkot Municipal Corporation have vowed to continue this crackdown against the stray dogs during the next couple of days to save the people from them.