Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints (MP) Black and Master Paints/Guard Group breezed into the Honda Polo Cup 2019 main final where they will take on each other today (Sunday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground at 3pm.

In the first match played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday, Master Paints beat Olympia/Momin Ghee 4-3. Ahmed Ali Tiwana emerged as hero of the day for Master Paints Black as he banged in a brace while Jami Li Hardi and Raja Temur Nadeem struck one goal apiece. From the losing side, Nicolas Corti scored two goals and Hashim Kamal Agha contributed one.

In the first crucial match of the day, Olympia/Momin Ghee were off to flying start as they took 1-0 lead with an outstanding field goal by Hashim Kamal Agha. But Master Paints Black fought back well and also fired in a fabulous field goal through Jami Li Hard to level the score at 1-1. No further goal was scored in the first chukker as the score at the end of the chukker was 1-1.

The second chukker was fully dominated by Master Paints Black, who displayed phenomenal mallet and horse work and banged in back-to-back two goals to take a healthy 3-1 lead. The in-form Ahmed Ali Tiwana was the player who added two beautiful goals in his side’s tally.

Both the teams fought gallantly in the third chukker and managed to score one goal each to make it 4-2. First Nicolas Corti converted a 30-yard penalty for Olympia/Momin Ghee to reduce the margin to 3-2 and then Raja Temur fired in a field goal to enhance the lead of Master Paints Black to 4-2.

Olympia/Momin Ghee players started the fourth and last chukker in aggressive style as launched a series of attack on their opponent’s goal and succeeded in earning a 30-yard penalty, which they converted successfully through Nicolas Corti to further reduce the deficit to 4-3 and they kept on trying to score more, but strong defense of Master Paints Black resisted their rivals from scoring further goals and they won the match by 4-3. Raja Samiullah and George Meyrick supervised the match as field umpires.

In the second match of the day, Master Paints/Guard Group defeated Newage/Diamond Paints by a narrow margin of 5-4½. Juan Cruz Losada excelled for Master Paints/Guard Group as he hammered a hat-trick for the winning side, while his teammates Hamza Mawaz Khan and Taimoor Ali Malik contributed with one goal each. From the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap, Hissam Ali Hyder banged in a brace while Shah Shamyl Alam scored one.

Losada opened the Master Paints/Guard Group’s account with a field goal to give them 1-0 edge. Despite several attacks from both the sides, no more goal was scored in the first chukker. Newage/Diamond Paints bounced back in style in the second chukker by smashing in two back-to-back goals through Hissam Ali Hyder to take 2-1 lead.

The third chukker was dominated by Master Paints/Guard Group, who hammered three goals – two by Losada and one by Hamza Mawaz – to take 4-2 lead while Newage/Diamond Paints scored one goal through Shah Shamyl, who converted a 60-yard penalty to make it 4-3.

The only goal of the fourth and last chukker was converted by Master Paints/Guard Group when Taimoor Ali Malik fired in a field goal to give his team 5-3 lead. After that, no further goal was converted by either side. With one and a half goal handicap, the final score was 5-4½ in favour of Master Paints/Guard Group. Bilal Haye and Raja Temur Nadeem officiated the match as field umpires.

Honda Atlus Cars (Pakistan) Ltd President and CEO Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura will grace the final as chief guest, while Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, executive committee members, families and a great number of polo enthusiasts will also present on the occasion to witness the electrifying final. The subsidiary final of the tournament will also be contested on the same day at 1:30 pm between Barry’s and EN EM Estate.