HAMILTON - Colin Munro has been dropped from the New Zealand squad for the first two ODIs against Bangladesh. The 31-year-old opener will come in as a replacement for Kane Williamson in the third ODI, when the New Zealand captain will take a ‘pre-planned rest’; Tom Latham will then fill in as the captain.

Munro, who was in indifferent form against India across the ODIs and T20Is, was dropped for the fourth ODI in Hamilton, before he had to come back to fill in for injured Martin Guptill at the top in the fifth ODI. Guptill, who’s also missed all of the T20I series against India after aggravating a disc in his lower back, has recovered enough to be named in the 14-man squad but his participation is subject to be passing the fitness test. He will be partnered by Henry Nicholls at the top.

“We’re delighted to have Martin back on the park for this series; he’s a world-class player and an integral part of our one-day side,” selector Gavin Larsen said. “He and Henry did a good job opening up in Hamilton against India and they’re a combination we want to see some more of in this series, before Colin returns to the top for the third game with Kane resting.”

Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle, both of whom are returning from knee injuries, are set to be the spin components in the side after the selectors resisted the temptation to call back Ish Sodhi, who was dropped for the final two ODIs against India. “We’ve been really pleased with Mitchell’s return after a serious knee surgery last year and we’ll continue to monitor him through the rest of the season,” Larsen added. “Todd’s another who is returning from a knee injury and after getting limited opportunities against India, we’re keen to see more of him in this series.”

SQUAD: Kane Williamson (c) (Games 1 & 2), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro (Game 3), Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.