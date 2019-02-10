Share:

LAHORE - PML-N leader Kamran Michael could not be shifted to Karachi due to unavailability of flights on Saturday. National Accountability Bureau (NAB), that arrested Kamran Michael on Friday, obtained five day transit from accountability court in Lahore on Saturday. But he could not be shifted from Lahore due to unavailability of flights for the port city. He will be shifted to Karachi on Monday (tomorrow). Kamran Michael had served as Minister for Statistics from August 2017 to May 2018. He previously served as Minister for Ports and Shipping from 2013 to 2016.