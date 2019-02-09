Share:

LODHRAN-Commissioner Multan Division Imran Sikandar Baloch directed the officials to resolve all issues and problems people raised at open court without any delay and report back to Commissioner Office.

He directed Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners and other department officials to ensure implementation of directives issued on complaints presented in the open court.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Imtiaz Ahmad, DPO Jameel Zafar Malik, ADC Revenue Ms Humera Irshad, Assistant Commissioners from all three tehsils and District heads of all other departments also attended the open court.

The commissioner further said that if there is any legal restriction in public matters then it should be brought to notice of the high-ups to avert delay in the resolution of public issues.

He directed administrative officers to retrieve state land and land of graveyard from illegal occupation and take special measures to protect graveyards from land mafia.

He informed that the participants of the open court that in Multan Division so far, state land worth Rs27 billion has been retrieved from land mafia. The commissioner warned that illegal occupation of state would not be tolerated. He said that negligence and laziness should be avoided in the resolution of public matters.

Commissioner took strict notice of the illegal occupation of roads at Mauza Kondi. He also ordered arrangement of Gynae doctors at night in THQ Hospital Dunyapur.

He issued on spot directives on various complaints pertaining to Revenue, Patwaris Police, clean drinking water, sewerage system and cleanliness.

Later, Imran Sikandar Baloch paid surprise visits to Computerized Land Record Centre Dunyapur and THQ Hospital Dunyapur where enquired from patients regarding facilities and medicines provided to them.

He expressed satisfaction over the working of the Land Record Centre and hospital.