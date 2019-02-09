Share:

FAISALABAD-On "Plant for Pakistan Day", Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch inaugurated the spring tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Gutwala Forests Park. More than 4,000 plants were planted on the occasion by a large number of students and representatives of civil society.

DG FDA Aamir Aziz, Additional Commissioners Rai Wajid Ali, Khadim Jilani, Conservator Forests Sardar Fida Hussain, Director Agriculture Ch. Abdul Hameed, Director Health Services Dr. Tariq Islam, DFO Wajihuddin and other officers also planted saplings.

Expressing his views, the Divisional Commissioner said that Plant for Pakistan movement was an important revolutionary step of present govt. for environmental projection which would be made successful by adopting coordinated strategy.

He urged that every citizen should plant a sapling of his share to participate in this national task of tree plantation. He said that the goal of green Pakistan could only be achieved through good intention, struggle and passion for which strong commitment of the citizens is required.

He asked the Forest department officers to launch a wide awareness campaign to motivate the citizens for participating in tree plantation and complete technical guidance should also be provided to them for looking after the saplings planted during the campaign.

He motivated the FDA, PHA and other departments for making arrangements to plant maximum saplings of different species and informed that the philanthropists of this city had offered to provide saplings in big quantity in this regard.

Addressing the female students, the Divisional Commissioner said that they were daughters of the nation and their role in national development was very important so they should also contribute in tree plantation.

Divisional Forest Officer Wajihuddin informed that target had been set to plant 1.06 million saplings in Faisalabad Forest Division during the spring tree plantation and more than 2.4 million saplings are available in this division.

He said that the informative literatures were also being distributed among the citizens besides providing them technical assistance for the nourishment of saplings.