MULTAN - The Irrigation department recovered over Rs 44.9 million water rates (abiana) from growers during Rabi season 2016-17 and Khareef 2018. According to sources here on Saturday, departmental teams recovered water rates of over Rs 44.9 million from growers in four districts of the Multan zone. Over Rs 8.9 million water rates were recovered from Multan, over Rs 6.2 million from Lodhran, over Rs 20.1 million from Vehari and over Rs 8.4 million from Pakpattan district during Rabi season 2016-17 and Khareef 2018 till December, 2018. Over Rs 219,439 water charges (Tawan) was also recovered from Multan zone. Giving details, the sources said that Rs 60,977 were recovered from Multan district, Rs 87,980 from Lodhran and Rs 70,482 from Pakpattan district. Meanwhile, the irrigation department has also adopted solid measures to control water pilferage across the region to ensure water to tail-end growers, sources concluded.