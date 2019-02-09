Share:

FATEH JANG: Pak-Origin Dutch journalist Syed Irshad Qamar Bukhari died in a road accident here. The deceased was author of more than 200 books and had remarkable services for overseas Pakistani. Leaders of different political parties and journalist community have expressed deep grief and sorrow over death of Syed Irshad Qamar Bukhari. They prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.