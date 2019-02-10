Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States believes Pakistan’s role is ‘very crucial’ to peace in Afghanistan, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said Saturday.

Speaking at the US Institute for Peace, Khalilzad - who visited Pakistan more than once in the recent weeks - said the US was happy with what Pakistan had done so far.

“We always would like Pakistan, like other countries to do more, but we appreciate what they have done so far and I have indicated and Secretary (of State), (Mike) Pompeo and the president (Donald Trump) that we want to have good relations with Pakistan, better relations with Pakistan,” he said.

Khalilzad said: “What they (Pakistan) do on Afghanistan to facilitate peace and reconciliation, which has been a burden on the relationship, that will be removed. Pakistan is an important country with which we want to have better relations. The role that Pakistan has played in terms of its relationship with the Taliban and the Haqqani network has been a burden on this (US-Pak) relationship. They say they want peace. We welcome that. We want them to, to play a positive role.”

He added: “Most of the meetings we have had with the Taliban have not been in Pakistan. It has been in other countries. I think the message that I have here is a peace in Afghanistan will help our relations with Pakistan. Peace in Afghanistan will help Afghan-Pakistan relations and regional connectivity. Pakistan will be a beneficiary of that. Let’s seize this opportunity, this moment for the region for Afghanistan, especially for the obviously long suffering people of Afghanistan.”

The US envoy expressed the hope that the Afghan Taliban and the US could reach a peace agreement before the Afghanistan’s presidential elections slated to be held on July 20.

But he pointed out that these were just a few steps in the direction of peaceful resolution of the conflict in Afghanistan and that they have a ‘long way to go’. “It would be better for Afghanistan if we could get a peace agreement before the election. If there is no progress on the peace track, elections will take place, and we are doing what we can to support the preparations for credible elections,” Khalilzad said.

The envoy said: “I understand that peace processes are not a straight line. There could be setbacks. Between now and July, there is sufficient time, I believe, where we could reach an agreement. But at least if we have significant progress, that will have a good impact with regard to the future and including the elections.”

On a lighter note, Khalilzad remarked: “I appreciate the help that I have received from USIP since I’ve taken on this new responsibility. I will ask your forgiveness for my voice today. This is what 42 hours of talking with the Taliban can do to you.”

He said the Taliban were indicating that “they don’t see a military solution to the Afghan problem. The Afghan government declared an unconditional offer to the Taliban for peace talks. Afghan groups around the country were demanding peace -- from civil society, from women’s groups, from regional groups. And President Trump had made it clear during his campaign that he wanted to try to end the Afghan War.”

He said: “My overall goal is, at the direction of the President and the Secretary of State, not to seek a withdrawal agreement but a peace agreement. Because a peace agreement can allow withdrawal, but it is not just a withdrawal agreement that we are seeking.”

Khalilzad said to achieve a peace agreement, quite a number of issues had to be dealt with. “We have tried to develop a long agenda of issues that must be addressed. Initially we have focused on two issues. One, on the issue of counterterrorism, and the other on the issue of US force withdrawal.”

He said after many conversations, “we have reached an agreement in principle with the Taliban on a framework that would provide guarantees, an enforcement mechanism, that no terrorist group, international terrorist group or individuals, would be able to use Afghanistan, the areas that they control and should they be part of a future government, against the United States, its allies, and others. We will engage the Taliban further to flesh out these commitments that they have made.”

He said the two sides had also agreed in principle on a framework for possible US withdrawal as part of a package deal. “We have a similar engagement with the Afghan government. Our hope is, our expectation is, that once intra-Afghan dialogue begins, which is our key objective that these parallel discussions will be brought together. But even if we achieve success on these two issues, we make further progress, a peace agreement would not be immediately or shortly achieved in the foreseeable future without a comprehensive agreement on other issues.”

To a question, he said President Trump had stated clearly during the campaign that he wants to end what he calls these endless wars.

The most important factor among all, he said, was ending the violence. Afghan children should be able to go to school without their moms and dads fearing that I might not see my son or daughter again.

On the Moscow summit on Afghan peace and the Taliban’s demand for Sharia (Islamic) rule, he said: “Well, if there were no differences there wouldn’t be a war. We wouldn’t have a peace process. If they all agreed on everything then we wouldn’t have the problems that they have.”

He added: “And there are groups who want more kind of sharia. There are groups who thought there was too much sharia in this constitution. If I remember, we were being criticised, as I had the honour of working on the current constitution in Afghanistan. But it’s understandable that there will be different perspectives.”

On Mullah Baradar’s issue and Pakistan’s role, Ambassador Khalilzad said Pakistan had historically not played a positive role with regard to the peace process, “but I believe that it’s a positive change in recent times.”

The envoy said he had requested Pakistan to release Mullah Baradar, because Baradar had a reputation of being more pro-peace.

“President (Hamid) Karzai during his administration, and President (Ashraf) Ghani during his period have mentioned that Baradar would be a force for peace. Pakistan has tried to facilitate talks between the Taliban and the United States and also favors intra-Afghan dialogue including between the Taliban and the government. I think that’s positive,” he added.

On Moscow’s role, he said: “We will have to wait and see what impact it has. If it leads to Afghans coming together, including the government, to a meeting next in Doha as they’ve agreed to, then the Moscow meeting as a step in that direction would have been positive. But on the other hand, if it polarizes the Afghans further, then the judgment would have to be different. So at this point I’m in a wait and see mode on the Moscow meeting.”