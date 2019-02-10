Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Association for Physically Handicapped (PCAPH) Chairman Abbas Hashmi announced to host Indian disabled cricket team in the last week of February.

In an exclusive interview with The Nation, Abbas Hashmi, along with PCAPH Directors Nasir Mehmood Ch, Nisar Mirza, M Naveed Malik and Zafeer Ahmed, said that Pakistan is going to host three T20 Internationals against Indian disabled cricket team in Islamabad in the last week of this month while they have also got NOC from Ministry of Interior to host the series.

“The media, especially The Nation, has supported handicapped cricket a lot for which we are really grateful to them. The main reason of joining hands and shun our differences is because of the handicapped players, who had suffered a great deal. Off course, we commit few mistakes, which led to our diehard workers Nasir and others turned their backs on the association, but we are now together and committed to revive handicapped cricket in Pakistan,” he said.

Abbas said that he is now keen to play fatherly figure role for handicapped players as well as the young organizers to take this game to new heights. “I will now let Nasir and youngsters work for this mission of peace and love and hopefully, they will carry forward this noble cause of providing the handicapped cricketers a platform to showcase their skills to the world.

“It is true that because of our infightings and meager differences, Karachi-based association managed to grab the PCB affiliation but today I can easily claim that the captain of that body is product of PCAPH. All the main players were produced by our association and I promise that now we will stay unite for the sake of this community and utilize all our efforts and resources for the betterment of this community,” he added.

The PCAPH chairman said that they are grateful to Interior Ministry and especially Interior Minister Shahryar Afridi for issuing NOCs for the visiting Indian team. “They will get Pakistani visas on 10th of this month as our embassy in New Delhi has informed them to come with documents. Around 20 to 22 Indian handicapped cricket team and officials will be visiting Pakistan by the end of this month.

“Everything is in place and we are looking after for title sponsors and paying all the expenditures of accommodation, travelling grounds, kits, meal and trophies from our own pockets. The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), like always, has promised to provide us maximum help and we are also hopeful that like past, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General and Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza will provide us maximum assistance.

“We are highly thankful to Islamabad Regional Cricket Association (IRCA) President Shakil Shaikh for always helping the national cause. Without his active support, we can’t think about arranging the matches of handicapped players in the federal capital. We expect Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry to be the chief guest at the opening ceremony, while IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza will be guest of honour. IRCA President Shakil Shaikh will be head of the committee and Nasir Mehmood chief organiser of the event,” he added.

“We have completed all the arrangements and anxiously waiting for Indian disabled cricket team. We want to bridge the gaps through cricket and promote peace and harmony among the two neighbours, as it will send positive message to international community. We were the ones, who started the peace journey in 2012, when both Pakistan and India were not ready to play against each other, while international cricket was completely stopped in Pakistan due to so-called security issues. But we invited Indian and Afghanistan disabled cricket teams. We want to work for the handicapped players and by September or October, we will take PCAPH cricket team to European tour. I request sponsors to step forward and help us in this noble cause,” Abbas concluded.

Sharing his views, Nasir Mehmood said: “I admit that we can’t reverse the days back and I admit our misunderstandings cost handicapped players a lot and allowed the PDCA to take over all the good work done by the PCAPH. But I challenge that we will take back what is our right and this time, we are here to work together.

“We have requested IRCA President Shakil Shaikh to provide us chief selectors and venue as we are conducting trials to select Pakistan handicapped team on February 14 at Diamond Cricket Academy. It will be a great series and will help in bridging the gaps with the two cricketing greats and full-fledged Pakistan-India series revival is on the cards,” he added.

Naveed Malik, Nisar Mirza and Zareef also expressed their views and promised to work as a team to show the world that handicapped cricketers are more able than normal ones. “We have distributed our work and everyone is ready to contribute towards this noble cause. We will not only arrange cricket matches, but also musical night and other fruitful activities in the honour of both the teams.”