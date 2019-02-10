Share:

The Pakistani government is pondering to make strict laws to ensure wildlife protection and stop illegal hunting in the country.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has sought recommendations from the ministry of climate change, and experts working on protection of wildlife, for forming an effective policy to protect wildlife.

Pakistan currently has 174 types of mammals, 177 species of reptiles and 668 species of birds. Over 90 of these animal species are considered endangered, including snow cheetahs found in northern areas. In addition, 50 species of mammals, 27 birds and 17 types of insects are also endangered, Xinhua reported.

In its recommendations, the ministry of climate change said the government, community members, non-governmental organizations and other institutions should seek support from the general public to protect endangered species.

It also proposed that provincial wildlife departments should pay special attention to the conservation of endangered animals.

The government directed Zoological Survey of Pakistan, a department under the ministry of climate change, which carries out survey and research on distribution, population, and status of animal life in Pakistan, to continue ascertaining statistics for wildlife species and their living conditions, and present its periodic report.