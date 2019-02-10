Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehreek Secretary General khurram Nawaz Gandapur has said durable peace in Pakistan is linked to peace in FATA. In a statement here on Saturday, he said all promises regarding merger of FATA must be fulfilled. The PAT leader said people of FATA have sacrificed a lot, their patience must not be tested anymore. The Prime minister should take personal interest in the affairs of FATA, as more power centers will complicate the situation there. He said that after American announcement to withdraw from Afghanistan, there is a need to watch the situation of the region seriously, as Pakistan cannot afford any further negligence about its western borders.