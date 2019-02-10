Share:

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the schedule of the five-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates with the series opener in Sharjah on 22 March and the last match in Dubai on 31 March.

Pakistan is ranked fifth on the ICC ODI team rankings, while Australia is sixth – just two points behind. The series is part of both sides’ ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 preparations, where Australia will defend the title. Both the sides will square off against each other in the event proper in Taunton on 12 June.

“Australia are the world champions and this series will provide the Pakistan cricket team an opportunity to assess their Word Cup preparations,” PCB Director Cricket - International, Zakir Khan, said.

“The PCB was optimistic that it will be able to convince Cricket Australia to send its side for some matches after successfully staging high-profile bilateral international series and the HBL Pakistan Super League matches in the past 18 months. But, we are disappointed for the enthusiastic and passionate cricket fans in Pakistan who will now have to wait for some more time before they can see the Australia cricket team live in action for the first time since 1998.