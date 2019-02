Share:

LAHORE - A senior advocate has written a letter to the Haj Committee to demand an end to pilgrimage on government’s quota and transferring the entire business to the private sector, which is prepared to enable all applicants perform this religious obligation just for Rs 400,000 per person. The letter has been written by Advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddiqu, head of the Judicial Activism panel. The letter alleges that haj on government’s quota is nothing but a loot.