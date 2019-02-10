Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Dubai today to attend the 7th edition of the World Government Summit.

He is paying the day-long visit on invitation of UAE Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum. In his key note address at the summit, the Prime Minister will highlight his vision for a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

Hewill encourage investment in different sectors of Pakistan's economy. The annual gathering of heads of states and governments, policy makers and experts will provide an opportunity to discuss improvement in governance through reform, innovation and technology. The Prime Minister will also meet the UAE leadership.

Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Maritime Affairs and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce are accompanying the Prime Minister during the visit.