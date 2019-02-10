Share:

SARGODHA - Police have smashed a gang of robbers involved in armed robberies with goldsmiths. Police have recovered gold ornaments worth more than Rs4 million.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Raza revealed it in a press conference at Zaka Shaheed Police Lines Sargodha on Saturday. The DPO told the media that accused Hasham, Mudassar, Javeed and Abdur Rehman were arrested and police recovered booty and other valuables from them while further investigation was underway.

He said that accused looted 1.16kg of gold ornaments worth more than Rs4 million at gunpoint from a local goldsmith named Sajid Hussain when he was going on a motorcycle within City police area.

The DPO said that the incident had become a challenge for the police but modern and sophisticate technology of geo-fencing recce was used for tracing out and apprehension of the culprits.

The DPO eulogised professional performance of DSP City Circle Khalid Hussain Tarar and SHO City Mamoon Ali and members of police investigation team for arresting the gang members.