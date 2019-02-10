Share:

KARACHI - Barrister Murtaza Wahab, adviser to the Sindh chief minister on information, archives, law and anti-corruption, has said that planned forensic audit of health facilities in Sindh is political victimisation.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Wahab said the prime minister has nothing to do with the performance of hospitals in Sindh; he believes in opposition for the sake of opposition. He said that anybody can conduct a forensic audit of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and National Institute of Child Health anytime.

The adviser said that the prime minister and his associates are so obsessed with the political revenge that they have lost their senses. At first they applauded the performance of health facilities in Sindh and now they are talking about forensic audit of the same, he said. He said that performance of health facilities in Sindh is obvious to everyone.

Wahab said that patients from all over the country are being treated free of charge at these hospitals. The entire country is acknowledging performance of these hospitals after the 18th Amendment to the constitution.

These health facilities were in worst condition before they were handed over to the Sindh government, he said. Censuring the attitude of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the adviser said that he is keen on watching everyone as his subordinate. He said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) does not know even ABC of politics.