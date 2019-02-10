Share:

HYDERABAD - The prescription of excessive and costly medicines by medical practitioners to their patients is the main hurdle in ensuring quality health facilities in the society.

Senior Technical Advisor Integrated Health Services (IHS) Sindh Dr. Mazhar Mehmood Abbasi stated this while addressing the concluding session of three day workshop on “Prescription of medicines” here on Saturday.

Over 50 medical practitioners and paramedics from Hyderabad, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad regions have attended the workshop of IHS, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Project of Sindh.

Dr. Mazhar Mehmood Abbasi said that increasing prices of medicines in Pakistan particularly in Sindh causing bad impact on common purchasers while prescription of excessive medicines from public and private sectors medical practitioners has posed grave concern on ensuring quality medical facilities to patients.

He said that WHO while taking notice of such situation has launched a campaign to promote the trend of prescription of effective medicines and in this connection, the Integrated Health Service has taken initiative of organizing workshops for medical practitioners and paramedics.

The IHS has started this programme from Hyderabad where it was training medical practitioners and paramedics of 20 districts of Sindh province, he said and added that after getting training, the trainees will perform their duties as master trainers to train 500 medical practitioners and paramedics of the province.

Ensuring trained staff, standardizes diagnostic facilities, neat and clean atmosphere and quality medicines to the patients in 111 hospitals of 20 districts of Sindh is the motto of IHS, he said.

The IHS Regional Head Syed Israr Ali Shah who gave certificates among the participants of the workshop has called upon the doctors, paramedics, government departments and private health providers to play their due role in promoting the concept of prescription of effective medicines to patients.

The medicines are the backbone in providing health facilities to the people therefore it should be easily accessible to patients with proper administrative check and human values from medical practitioners, he added.

Among others, Dr. Abdul Rehman Pirzada, Dr. Mariyam, Dr. Benazir and Dr. Ashuthama also attended the workshop.