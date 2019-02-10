Share:

ISLAMABAD - The universities teachers association on Saturday urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan to form an impartial committee to probe the alleged malpractices and victimisation of the teaching faculty at International Islamic University (IIU) and Comsats.

The statement issued by Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Islamabad chapter urged the president Dr Arif Alvi, PM Imran Khan and Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood to form a fair and competent inquiry committee to address the issues of the faculties with universities administrations.

FAPUASA demanded an independent inquiry from outside IIU to investigate the alleged financial victimization and malpractices prevailing in IIU including the award of BS-IR degree to the son of President IIUI in violation of university rules and in his absentia.

FAPUASA Islamabad demanded this during a meeting of federal universities association executive body attended by faculty representatives.

The faculty representatives shared various incidents of injustices, denial of academic freedom, Faculty terminations, marking adverse remarks on ACRs of outstanding academicians, ad-hocism, the threat of removal from jobs/contracts & stoppage of salaries as well as a ban on entry at university campuses.

In the statement issued president FAPUASA Islamabad chapter, Dr Sohail Yousaf demanded an immediate end of victimization and exploitation of faculty and employees at leading federal universities including Comsats and International Islamic University Islamabad.

Dr Sohail Yousaf said that an unlawful attitude by the universities administration would not be tolerated at all and would be resisted. He lamented that instead of taking faculty on board, they are being victimized as university administration is considering public sector entities as their own personal organization. He also threatened to announce agitation movement against the undue victimization of faculty at federal universities.

Dr Sohail Yousaf said President IIUI has terminated six employees during the last couple months. He claimed that faculty members with outstanding teaching and research achievements are being victimized based on a personal vendetta.

The prestigious Research Productivity Award winner and 4th top productive computer scientist of Pakistan Dr Shehzad Ashraf’s research was initially graded as adverse in the annual confidential report and then he was terminated without any inquiry and personal hearing.

Similarly, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed a Professor of Physics who remained as category A researcher for three years was also sacked on the grounds of unsatisfactory performance.

Similarly, the ACRs of Dr Anwar Ghani and Dr Imran Khan of the computer sciences department with meritorious achievements were graded as average.

Dr Husnain Naqvi- a PhD from top-ranked University of Auckland was also dismissed from service without any inquiry and personal hearing. The state of affairs is horrific in IIUI, and it seems Jungle is being executed at the seat of higher learning, Sohail said.

He said such type of terminations without inquiry and personal hearing is against the principles of natural justice and a sheer violation of verdicts of Supreme Court as well as settled law of the land and this victimization is evidence of Jungle-Law being practised in IIUI.

President FAPUASA said that IIUI is being governed in a monarch fashion and president IIUI should withdraw the illegal degree of BS International Relations awarded in absentia to his son and in complete violation of university rules instead of victimization of faculty members who raised their voice on the illegal award of degree and instances of massive corruption in IIUI.

He urged President IIUI to restore the sacked faculty members immediately or face countrywide protest. The FAPUASA central executive body meeting is convened on coming Monday in Lahore to decide the course of actions including the closure of federal varsities and pen down strike if restorations are not made till then, he added.

As per the vision of PTI and promises by Prime Minister, the extermination of the corruption and nepotism in higher education should be the first initiative by the federal government which require appreciation to Whistle-blower, he added.