KARACHI - The sitting government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), just like the previous governments of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, is giving a covert favour to the powerful lobby, which wants to introduce genetically modified organism (GMO) seed in Pakistan.

This seed would prove to be a death knell for the agricultural sector in Pakistan and a grave threat to the national food security.

This was said by Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) President Altaf Shakoor in a statement issued here on Saturday. He was of the view that the world is returning to the natural methods of organic farming, but the successive governments in Pakistan have taken care of the interests of the powerful GMO lobby and controversial laws are passed to pave way for a massive usage of the GMO seeds in Pakistan. He said it is being reported that the government officials at high level are meeting with GMO lobby and assuring them to give them a dominant share in the Pakistani seed market.

He said all this dark conspiracy is being hatched silently and the mainstream media is being kept away from these parleys. He said the situation is worrisome and it seems that the vested interests through the sitting rulers may deal a deadly blow to the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

Shakoor said the GMO seeds have already devastated our cotton crop. He said traditional seeds of Pakistan are giving a good yield and we do not need the GMO products, but the vested interests want a massive entry of these killing seeds to Pakistan, which is very serious matter and the concerned quarters should take immediate notice of this situation as it is the matter of our national food security.

PDP President said in past the governments of PPP and PML-N had facilitated the GMO lobby and now the sitting government of PTI is also sadly following suit. He said more and more countries in the world are now throwing out the GMO seeds but the Pakistani rulers seem bent to embrace this poison.

Expressing concern over media reports that a delegation representing 65 US companies recently visited Pakistan and reportedly tried to ensure introduction of GMO corn seeds in Pakistan. He said we are not against biotechnology but we also want to ensure our food security.