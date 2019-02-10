Share:

The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while speaking to the media on Sunday, denied an impression of differences between the coalition partners.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and PTI’s Naeem ul Haq told media that some people want to create differences between the two parties and spreading rumours about it.

A delegation of PTI visited the residence of Chaudhry Shujaat in Lahore and talked with the PML-Q leader over extension in the federal cabinet.

Chaudhry Moonis Elahi is expected to be indicted in the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.

Naeem ul Haq talking to media said the PTI delegation visited Chaudhry Shujaat on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the PTI leaders’ visit aimed to tell the world that the two parties have stronger bonds.

He said the PTI will get the benefit of the experience of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Chaudhry Shujaat talking to media said that the rumour-mongers will spread rumours . They want to create differences in our ranks but the alliance of PML-Q and PTI will remain intact.

He said no conspiracy being hatched against the chief minister and if someone will try to do so our party will not back them.