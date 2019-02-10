Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers on Saturday warned of a protest demonstration outside Chief Minister’s House against the deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi.

Addressing a press conference here at Insaf House, MNA Aftab Siddiqui demanded the provincial government take notice of the law and order situation or else the PTI would stage a protest demonstration outside Chief Minister’s House.

Speaking about recent violent incidents, he said that the law and order situation in the hot of entire province including Karachi are getting deteriorated once again. “Ramzan Ghanchi, a MPA of the PTI got injured whereas a cousin of another MPA Saeed Afridi was killed after being kidnapped,” he added.

He said that Karachi has been destroyed due to negligence of the Pakistan People’s Party Sindh government, which he maintained has a behaviour like step mother towards the city. He said that PTI lawmakers had presented ‘Karachi Package’ to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail who would forward the same to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval.

MNA Akram Cheema said that the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre has come under the federal government and they had decided to conduct a 10-year audit of the hospital financial affairs.

“Billions of rupees were earmarked for these projects but their conditions are yet to improve” he said and added that the federal government would bring improvements in conditions of these hospitals.

He said that they would bring change in condition of Jinnah hospital and would also bring huge financial packages for these hospitals.

He said that the PTI led federal government would also focus on education sector in the city. “The education structure is city has been ruined and major package to revamp it is also in the offing,” said the member of the National Assembly.

Cheema said that the party has received major stake from the city and would not leave the citizens on the mercy of anyone and would bring major reforms in education and health sectors.

Another lawmaker Atta Ullah said that they have serious reservations over prevailing law and order situation in the city during past some months that has also witnessed attack on PTI MPA Ramzan Ghanchi and killing of another MPA’s cousin.

They also blamed that the chain of command of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar was present in the city under which the station house officers of some areas operate with private people.

“We will not tolerate such activities in the city and if this situation does not improve then we will be on roads to protest on the situation,” he said.