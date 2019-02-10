Share:

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party on Saturday called upon federal government to increase provinces share in the upcoming National Finance Commission award.

Addressing party’s membership drive launched in district Abbottabad, the QWP’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and former provincial senior minister Sikandar Sherpao said that PTI had government both in centre and in the KP, thus, “We see no obstacle in increasing provinces share in the NFC award.”

Flanked by the QWP’s central leaders Habib-ur-Rehman Tanoli, Ahmad Nawaz Khan, Ali Dad Khan, Chaudhry Ziyad and the party organiser for district Abbottabad Amjid Ali Khan, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government must play a leading role in increasing the provinces share in the NFC award.

The funds be utilised on development of backward areas to bring them at par with already developed districts in the province, the QWP provincial chief said adding that in order to eliminate backwardness from Hazara Division, his party had and would raise voice on every forum.

Under the CPEC, industrial estates should be established at regional level which he said would help to provide employment to people at their concerned regions.

He said that prior to July 2018 elections, people had pinned high hopes on the PTI, but it had so far failed in meeting a single promised made with general public during the election drive.

Sikandar Sherpao alleged that the PTI leadership had raised slogan of ‘change’ just to reach power corridors rather serving people sincerely.

Though the present government had taken loans, it was still approaching WB and IMF for more funds.

Besides, having negative impacts on national economy, taking huge loans, he said would increase prices of daily use commodities. The zero level performance of the government, he said would certainly increase a sense of unrest among people.