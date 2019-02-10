Share:

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will consult with U.S. President Donald Trump in the near future on the second summit between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States, South Korea's presidential Blue House said Sunday.

Kim Eui-keum, Blue House spokesman, told a press briefing that the leaders of South Korea and the United States will make a discussion on the second DPRK-U.S. summit in the near future, saying the exact schedule will be unveiled as soon as preparations are made.

Moon and Trump would reportedly have a phone conversation in the foreseeable future.

The Moon-Trump dialogue would come after top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and Trump agreed to meet again later this month in Hanoi, Vietnam. Kim and Trump held their first summit in Singapore in June last year.

Stephen Biegun, U.S. special representative for DPRK affairs, visited Pyongyang earlier this week to consult with his DPRK counterparts on the planned second Kim-Trump summit.

The Blue House spokesman said he heard that Pyongyang and Washington had agreed to continue negotiations at a third country in Asia in the week beginning Feb. 17.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will have talks in the near future, while Chung Eui-yong, top Blue House national security advisor, will closely exchange information with White House National Security Advisor John Bolton, the spokesman added.