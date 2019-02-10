Share:

DHAKA - Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series in New Zealand after sustaining an injury to his left ring finger. Shakib copped a blow from Thisara Perera while batting in the final of the 6th edition of Bangladesh Premier League on Friday evening, and suffered a fracture.

“An x-ray was done after the match and the results have confirmed a fracture on the left ring finger. The affected area will now have to be immobilised for around three weeks,” BCB Senior Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said.

With a three-week timeline set to immobilise, and relieve the pain in Shakib’s finger, the 31-year-old is effectively also ruled out of the first of the three Tests against New Zealand, which starts on February 28 in Hamilton. Add some recovery time and lack of match practice to the equation and it’s difficult to see Shakib playing on this tour of New Zealand, especially in the lead-up to the World Cup and a recent history of the board sparring with the all-rounder over his fitness to go with it.

This isn’t the same finger that was operated upon in September last year. Shakib, having recovered from the accumulated pus in his finger, made a comeback to cricket in the Test series against the Windies at home in November, and went on to make his ODI return against the same opposition in the limited-overs series that followed soon after.