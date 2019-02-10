Share:

MULTAN:- Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen has said that sports grounds would be built in South Punjab to support the local players. Talking to media, he said that maximum players from South Punjab would be made part of Multan Sultans team in the next PSL session. “I have requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to organise the PSL matches at Multan Cricket Stadium soon and all possible efforts will also be made in this regard.” Team manager Multan Sultans Nadeem Khan said maximum young players have been added to ensure a balanced team.–APP