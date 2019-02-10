Share:

QUETTA - A 10-year old student was seriously injured in a landmine blast in Zain Loti area of Dera Bugti district on Saturday.

According to Levies Force, the victim identified as Gazo was on way to school when he hit the landmine planted beside the road, which went off leaving him seriously injured. Personnel of Levies Force and security forces reached the site after receiving information of the incident and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, a man died due to electrocution at Killi Nabiabad near Sariab’s Ghafoor town area of Quetta on Saturday. According to police sources, the victim namely 20-year-old Muhammad Abbas touched an open wire of electricity near his house and suffered electric shocks which caused his death.

On information, police reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities. Police have registered a case.

plantation campaign in Barkhan

Balochistan’s Minister for Food and Social Welfare Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Saturday said that trees should be planted to save our lives.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of plantation campaign at District Barkhan today in Deputy Commissioner’s Office. On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Sohail Anwar Hashmi, District Forest Officer Muhammad Sohail and other officials were also present. Provincial Minister and Deputy Commissioner planted a tree and officially inaugurated plantation drive 2019 in district Barkhan.

Forest Officer Zubair Khan Kakar on this occasion said that forest department has set the target of plating 2500 trees in this district.

He said today whole country is observing Pakistan Green day, in connection to which department will plant 2200 trees in Barakhan district.

“Our focus would be on planting those types of species which can survive in the area keeping in view the weather conditions,” he said. The minister while addressing the occasion said that plantation drive will definitely prove helpful in changing weather conditions.