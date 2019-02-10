Share:

KASUR - Three persons died and three others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a car and tractor-trolley here Changa Managa Road here on Saturday.

According to rescue and police sources, a car, carrying six persons collided head-on with a tractor-trolley on Changa Manga Road due speeding.

As a result, three persons died on the spot while three others sustained serious injuries.

On information, rescuers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and dead bodies to hospital. The police have registered a case and started investigation.