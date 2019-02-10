Share:

MOSCOW - It is Washington’s instructions impeding a dialogue between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said in an interview with the broadcaster RT.

“This is the instruction by Donald Trump’s government that there will be no talks but only war that impedes [dialogue]. We say yes to dialogue and no to war. War is not an option”, Rodriguez said.

She added that Washington is pursuing a policy of “absolute political and ideological rejection” of Venezuela and the Bolivarian model of socialism. “Washington believes that [Venezuelan President] Nicolas Maduro must leave [his post]”, Rodriguez said.

The vice president claimed that it was Washington that had instructed the Venezuelan opposition not to sign an agreement on the presidential election date with the government in December 2017. Since the talks collapsed, the government has accused the opposition of never actually intending to sign the deal.

Rodriguez has refuted the claims that Venezuela is experiencing a humanitarian crisis as a “lie” aimed at justifying intervention in the country.

“This is a big lie… There is no humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. Venezuela is suffering from social wounds triggered by the blockade. But the revolutionary government and President Nicolas Maduro are dealing directly with the most vulnerable sectors of the population — those who have suffered most due to the products and medicine embargo”, she added.

The vice president emphasised that under international humanitarian laws, humanitarian assistance should be provided in cases of natural disasters, armed conflicts, and wars. According to Rodriguez, the people of Venezuela will not allow any intervention under the guise of providing humanitarian aid.

The statements come after US President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS last Sunday that US military intervention in Venezuela, which is currently going through a political crisis, was “an option”. Maduro has already slammed the US intention to provide humanitarian aid to Venezuela as a “fake show”.

On 23 January, Juan Guaido, the speaker of the opposition-led National Assembly, declared himself interim president of Venezuela, contesting Maduro’s re-election last May. Guaido was immediately recognised by the United States and a number of allies, prompting Maduro, who is backed by Russia, China and Mexico as well as other states, to accuse Washington of being behind an anti-government coup in Venezuela. EU nations were expected to issue a joint statement recognising Guaido, but Italy vetoed the motion.