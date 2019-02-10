Share:

SAMBRIAL/HAFIZABAD - A teenage girl was killed by unidentified suspects while an elderly man was murdered by his son over a domestic issue in Sambrial.

According to police, 15-year-old Aqsa, daughter of Malik Sohail, was killed by unidentified persons when she was alone in her house at Jaithikay-Sambrial. Sambrial police registered a case against the accused on the application of her mother Shehnaz Tabassum.

In another incident, a man killed his father over a domestic quarrel at Warsalkay-Sambrial. Zahid Mehmood, a resident of Warsalkay, killed his 70-year-old father Rana Naseer over some domestic issues. Sambrial police registered an FIR against the accused on the application of his second son Abdul Qayyum. In Hafizabad, a man was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road mishap; while another was electrocuted in his house.

According to rescue sources, Aslam along with his two companions was on his way to a nearby market to sell vegetables on a loader van when a recklessly driven dumper hit the vehicle as a result of which all the three were injured and shifted to hospital where Aslam breathed his last. Police have arrested the dumper driver.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Tahir, son of Aslam, was electrocuted in his house in Mohallah Tajpura Hafizabad when he touched the washing machine. He died before any medical aid could be made available to him.