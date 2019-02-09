Share:

California:-Zac Efron has been hospitalised after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), and has undergone surgery to repair the ligament. Zac Efron has been hospitalised after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). The 31-year-old actor took to social media on Friday (08.02.19) to reveal he has undergone surgery to repair his torn ligament - which is one of a pair of cruciate ligaments in the knee - after he suffered the injury whilst ''shredding the gnar'', a term used when someone excels in extreme sports such as snowboarding, skateboarding, surfing, or skiing.