KANDHKOT - At least three station house officers (SHOs) and two in-charges at vari­ous police stations were suspended on Sunday for violating police rules. Ac­cording to details, Ghotki Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Farrukh Ali lanjar suspended three SHOs and two in charges of different police stations, namely Raiti SHO Ihsan Mahar, Khambrra SHO Arbelo Bangwar, Wasti Jeevan Shah SHO Shafqat Hussain, In-charge Lan­dhi police station Sohrab Chachar and In-charge Kamo Shaheed police sta­tion Jawayo Rind.

Similarly, two DSPs, Izhar Hussain Lahori and Abdul Haq Bhutto, were asked to report to Addi­tional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) office, Suk­kur.

When contacted, Ghotki police chief Dr Farrukh told The Nation that po­lice officials were sus­pended as they had given extra-ordinary protocol to ex-member of Provincial Assembly Jaam Mehtab Dahar during his private visit to Ubarro on Febru­ary 5. “When the matter was probed, the police of­ficials failed to prove their innocence,” he concluded.