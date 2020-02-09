Share:

Anxiety disorder are the most common type of mental illness. we all have the potential to develop mental health problem no matter how old we are whether we are male or female, rich or poor. It affect how we think, feel and act. It also help to determine how we handle stress, relate to other and make choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life from childhood and adolescence through adulthood. If you experience mental health problem your thinking, mood and behavior could be affected and also fear of being subject to the judgement of other, they may feel afraid or feel that they have no control over what is happening feeling helpless or hopeless, thinking of harming yourself and even attempt suicide.

QUASIA SHAH,

Karachi.