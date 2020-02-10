Share:

LAHORE - A five-day 34th International Book Fair is successfully going on at the Lahore Expo Centre and a large number of people visited during the last four days. On Sunday, a good number of book lovers purchased books while special activities for children were arranged at the fair to promote book reading among kids, according to the fair organizers. While responding to a question, a visitor, Arizonan Sajjad, said the fair had provided an opportunity to buy books of great writers such as Ashfaq Ahmad, A Hameed, Saadat Hassan Manto, Qurratul Ain Haider, Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi and others. Abdullah, a student, said these events would bring all sections of society towards book reading. He added that books of local and international publishers were available in the fair.