Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet is likely to extend the validity of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Islamabad and Washington for the transit of US cargos to and from Afghanistan through Pakistan.

The Federal Cabinet, which will meet here tomorrow, will discuss a summary of the Defence Division for the extension of validity of the MoU between Pakistan and USA, reveals the agenda of the cabinet meeting available with The Nation.

In the year 2012 Pakistan and US had formally signed an agreement allowing NATO supply trucks to travel through Pakistan into Afghanistan. The MoU was initially valid till December 2015 and was extendable through mutual consultations.

Prior to the formal agreement between both the countries, the US-led coalition troops fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan had been receiving supplies through Pakistan for over nine years without a formal agreement.

The cabinet will also discuss the approval of the permission for release of Hindu Religious Statues/Moortis imported from India, reveals the agenda of the meeting available with The Nation.

The cabinet will ponder over a summary of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division regarding the approval of Hajj Policy and Plan 2020.

It is worth to mention here that a parliamentary sub-committee was informed that the cost of the govt’s Hajj scheme package fis likely to go up by Rs63,000 which will increase the Hajj cost to Rs489,575.

Another summary of the Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division to be discussed by the federal cabinet is related to Zaireen Management Policy-A-Regulatory Framework.