Share:

BAHAWALPUR-Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that Cholistan Jeep Rally will be held from 13th to 16 Februrary and more than 120 riders will participate in the mega event.

Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally is an international motor sports event which will give the opportunity to bring the ancient and peaceful culture of southern Punjab to the world.

Talking to The Nation, Bahawalpur Commissioner said the jeep rally will promote Pakistan’s positive image in the world, besides enhancing tourism activities in the region.

Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry said necessary tasks including repair and maintenance of roads and adjacent roads of Desert Rally, installation of sign boards, establishment of tents, traffic management plan will be completed well before time.

He said necessary arrangements relating to TDCP, Rescue 1122, Waste Management Company, CDA, police and administration will be finalised soon. He said a trade fair will be organised at Derawar Fort with cooperation of the Chamber of Commerce, which will include industrial zones of the chamber of commerce across the province.

Similarly, a special food street will be set up where traditional foodstuff will also be available. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal said that a musical night will be celebrated on February 14 at Derawar Fort to promote Cholistani folk music. Only Cholistani and regional singers will perform at the folk music event. During the rally, camel dance, kabaddi and other sports events will also be held for the interest of the fans. Track of the really will be 475km-long that will cover the aria of desert of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar.