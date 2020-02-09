Share:

Rawalpindi-People demand provision of clean drinking water complaining that polluted water is supplied in most areas of the city.

The areas included Waris Khan, Khoti Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Raja Bazaar, Amar Pura, Satellite Town, Commercial Market, College Road, Arya Mohallah, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Nadeem Colony, Dhoke Elahi Bukush and some other localities are getting polluted water.

A resident of Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Malik said, “We have to fetch clean drinking water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs.”

A household woman, Nasira Mushtaq from Nadeem Colony expressed her deep concern over lack of clean drinking water supply in their area.

Nasira Mushtaq said, “the water supplied here is even not useable for washing purposes.”

Another complainant, Naeem Qurashi said due to muddy and polluted water they had to purchase mineral water, which is very costly and unaffordable.