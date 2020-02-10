Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that after stabilising the economy, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was now focusing on provision of relief to people.

He said, the PTI government was undertaking all possible administrative measures to overcome price-hike, and taking unprecedented initiatives to further improve the economy.

Buzdar said that the previous governments focused only on their personal interests instead of ensuring progress and prosperity of the country. Today, the whole nation was paying a heavy price for their misdeeds, he added.

The PTI government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had not only steered the country out of economic and other crises but also put it on the right path, he added.

The Chief Minister said, “By the grace of Allah Almighty, every coming day will prove to be better than the previous one. Relations with the allies are exemplary and the opposition will have to face disappointment in its attempts to create differences between the PTI and its coalition partners.”

The CM assured that the PTI would fulfill all its promises made with the masses according to its manifesto.

In a tweet earlier today, Prime Minister Khan said that all relevant government agencies had begun an in-depth probe into sugar and flour price hikes and all those responsible behind the price hikes would be held accountable.

“All the relevant govt agencies have begun doing an in-depth probe into the flour and sugar price hikes. The nation should rest assured that all those responsible will be held accountable and penalised,” he wrote in a Twitter post.