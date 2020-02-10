Share:

SRINAGAR - Complete shutdown was observed Sunday in occupied Kashmir, to mark the 7th martyrdom anniversary of liberation leader, Muhammad Afzal Guru and another leader Maqbool Butt.

Call for the shutdown has been given by Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

Meanwhile, a large number of personnel of Indian army, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at all important places to prevent anti-India protests in the valley.

All shops and business establishments are closed in Srinagar and other parts of the territory while traffic is off the road. The leaders and organizations have also called for complete shutdown on Tuesday on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of another prominent liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.