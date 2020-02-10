Share:

HAFIZABAD - A couple was tortured by the dacoits in Jalalpur Bhattian on resisting dacoit bid while burglars took away thousands of rupees and household articles from a house in the city while four persons were deprived of their bikes from four different places of the district during the past 24 hours. According to police source, two armed bandits stormed into the house of Zafar Iqbal son of Muhammad Yousaf in Mohallah Mustafaabad Jalalpur Bhattian but Zafar Iqbal and his wife Zohra Bibi put up resistance following which the intruders seriously thrashed them and ran away. Unidentified burglars broke into the house of Muhammad Ismail son of Muhammad Ibraheem in Mohallah Qazipura when the owner and his family were away from the house and made off Rs. 50,000, three cellphones and other household articles. Usama son of Ghulam Mustafa had parked his bike No. HZK 1883 on Gujranwala road from where the criminals lifted it away. Saeed Ahmad son of Abdul Rasheed had parked his bike HZK 5155 outside a mosque and went inside to offer prayers and after sometime when he returned he found his bike was lifted away. Sajid Hussain son of Ghulam Hussain was also deprived of his bike No. HZK 5024 from outside his house. Another Yasir hussain son of Muhammad Bashir, a milkman of kot Mian was also deprived of his bike No. HZK 5564. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.