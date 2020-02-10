KARACHI - Citizen-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Sunday released its monthly crime statistics report, showing an increase in street crimes during January. According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, overall 191 four-wheelers were either snatched or stolen from the city last month. The report further reveals that incidents of snatching and stealing two-wheelers remained higher in the city as over 90 bikes were stolen or snatched during the last month. The authorities remained successful in recovering only 285 bikes, the report discloses. Overall, 1,912 incidents of mobile phone snatching were reported from the city in January, while 30 people were killed during the month under review. The report further says that two cases of kidnapping for ransom were reported from the city last month.
Street crimes remained on the rise in the port city in December 2019 despite the law-enforcement agencies’ claims of having stepped up measures to rein in the outlaws.
According to the statistics compiled by CPLC, as many as 2,546 two-wheelers were stolen while 151 others were snatched at gunpoint in December. Out of the total snatched and stolen bikes, 395 were recovered. The incidents of bike snatching and stealing topped the list of street crimes reported from the city in December. As per the data, 1,865 mobile phones were snatched, out of which 236 were recovered.