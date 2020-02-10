Share:

LAHORE - Descon, Novamed, CGA and Ibex Digital qualified for the semifinals of Corporate Challenge Cup. In the first match at Nawab Cricket Ground, Descon beat Stewart by 7 wickets. Stewart made 135-5 with Ali Hussain hitting unbeaten 70 while Rameez Younis got 3 wickets. Descon chased the target losing three wickets. Rana Tahir made 37. Rameez Younis was man of the match. In the second match at Nawab Cricket Ground, Descon beat CGA by 24 runs. Descon scored 172-4 with Rameez Younis and Awais Mughal smashing 65 and 51 runs respectively while Sharf Ud Din bagged 3 wickets. In reply, CGA could score 148. Shehryar Khalid made unbeaten 62. Awais Mughal was player of the match. In the first match at Amir Cable Cricket Ground, DPS beat Ibex Digital by 75 runs. DPS scored 163-6 and in reply, Ibex Digital were bundled out for 88. M Sadique was named man of the match.